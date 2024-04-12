Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 18,828 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,828 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8,435.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $705,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

PPA stock opened at $100.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.53. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $77.17 and a one year high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

