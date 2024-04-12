Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 474 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.47.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

