Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,602,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 120,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,587,000 after acquiring an additional 235,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $199.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $209.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.64.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

