Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of FINX stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.62. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

