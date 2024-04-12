Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,193 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,545,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,614,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,645 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,870,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.04.

NYSE TGT opened at $171.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.62. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

