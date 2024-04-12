Team (NYSE:TISI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.00

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.00 and traded as high as $7.91. Team shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 5,887 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Team in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Team Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.81.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 79.77%.

Insider Transactions at Team

In other Team news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $32,865.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,510,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,453,451.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 54,313 shares of company stock valued at $338,516 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Team by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Team by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Team by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,591 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Team during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Team during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

