Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% (OTCMKTS:TLSRP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.10

Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% (OTCMKTS:TLSRP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.10 and traded as low as $40.67. Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% shares last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 21,800 shares traded.
Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.10.
