Thalassa (LON:THAL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.44

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 24.44 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 22.20 ($0.28). Thalassa shares last traded at GBX 22.20 ($0.28), with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

Thalassa Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 million, a PE ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.44.

Thalassa Company Profile

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops software for the flying node bespoke seismic sensor system. It engages in the research and development of autonomous underwater vehicles. Thalassa Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

