The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.84.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZEK. B. Riley boosted their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

AZEK Price Performance

NYSE AZEK opened at $47.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.92. AZEK has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $589,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,184,444 shares in the company, valued at $53,702,690.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $589,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,184,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,702,690.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,431 shares of company stock worth $5,728,722. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in AZEK by 4.1% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AZEK by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in AZEK by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

