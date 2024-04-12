The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,550.68

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,550.68 ($57.60) and traded as high as GBX 4,608 ($58.32). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,564 ($57.76), with a volume of 179,057 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered The Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($56.32) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,559 ($57.70).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. The firm has a market cap of £4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,084.09, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,683.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,550.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,185.27%.

In other news, insider Sarah Sands acquired 319 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,698 ($59.46) per share, for a total transaction of £14,986.62 ($18,968.00). Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

