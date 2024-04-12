The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 117.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $718,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,216,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,782 shares of company stock worth $10,048,943 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $120.21 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.14 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $980.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.13 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

