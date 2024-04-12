The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Toro by 2.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Toro Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $87.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $108.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

