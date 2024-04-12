Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.01

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.01 and traded as high as C$2.08. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 6,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Theratechnologies Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 1,116.86% and a negative net margin of 29.30%. The company had revenue of C$31.93 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.0367421 EPS for the current year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

