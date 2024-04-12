Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.57

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.57 and traded as low as $15.80. Tiptree shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 96,255 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Tiptree Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $588.53 million, a PE ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter.

Tiptree Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Tiptree’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jonathan Ilany acquired 2,900 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $49,155.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 190,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,483.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiptree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tiptree by 183.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Tiptree during the second quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tiptree during the first quarter worth $44,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 252.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

