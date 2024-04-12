Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 9,305 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 391% compared to the average daily volume of 1,896 call options.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Weibo had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $463.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $452.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC decreased their price target on Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.60 target price on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,825,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,740,000 after acquiring an additional 864,120 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,290,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,932,000 after purchasing an additional 179,482 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Weibo by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after buying an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weibo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,555,000 after buying an additional 340,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,188,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,990,000 after buying an additional 401,004 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

