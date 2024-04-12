Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,524 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $39.29.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.47.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

