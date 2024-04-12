TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $155.96

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 155.96 ($1.97) and traded as high as GBX 156.50 ($1.98). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 155.50 ($1.97), with a volume of 130,623 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.29) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.29) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £275.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5,183.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 151.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 155.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 4.65 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $2.15. This represents a yield of 3.33%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23,333.33%.

In related news, insider Mark Hoad sold 54,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.97), for a total transaction of £84,427.20 ($106,856.35). 7.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

