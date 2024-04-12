Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.95

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.95 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 36.10 ($0.46). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 35.98 ($0.46), with a volume of 3,591,775 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £521.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -599.67, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.95.

In other news, insider Roald Goethe purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($17,719.28). Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

