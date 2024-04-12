Ubiquiti Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UIFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ubiquiti in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday.

Shares of UI stock opened at $112.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.48. Ubiquiti has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $264.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $464.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.56 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 392.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

