UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.44

UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as low as $2.35. UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 173,800 shares traded.
UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44.
