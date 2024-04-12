Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.24

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.24 and traded as high as C$2.43. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$2.43, with a volume of 113,750 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

The firm has a market cap of C$684.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$7.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.83 million. Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 173.40% and a negative return on equity of 44.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0469672 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

