Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

