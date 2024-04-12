Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 96.9% from the March 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTWG opened at $189.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.72. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.12 and a 12 month high of $199.00.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29,256.8% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,331,000 after purchasing an additional 582,502 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 338,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,144,000 after purchasing an additional 105,719 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,120,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after buying an additional 36,165 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,736,000.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

