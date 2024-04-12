Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 96.9% from the March 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of VTWG opened at $189.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.72. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.12 and a 12 month high of $199.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
