Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW) Short Interest Update

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the March 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Vast Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of VSTEW stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Vast Renewables has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.11.

