Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VS opened at $1.78 on Friday. Versus Systems has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VS. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Versus Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Versus Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Versus Systems by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 920,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

