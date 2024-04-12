VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Up 47.2% in March

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the March 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
VirTra Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of VTSI stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.85. VirTra has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83.
Institutional Trading of VirTra
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VirTra by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in VirTra by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VirTra by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in VirTra by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in VirTra in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VirTra
VirTra Company Profile
VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VirTra
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.