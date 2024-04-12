Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 15,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Get Vitru alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitru

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in Vitru by 3,763.3% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 56,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 55,020 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in Vitru by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vitru during the 3rd quarter worth about $901,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vitru by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vitru in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vitru Trading Down 0.8 %

Vitru stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Vitru has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, graduate, technical, and professional courses, as well as continuing education and preparatory courses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.