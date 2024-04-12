Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of VVOS opened at $2.74 on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $48.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 7.94.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 665.17% and a negative net margin of 98.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 731,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 36,327 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $709,000. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

