Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Vivos Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of VVOS opened at $2.74 on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $48.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 7.94.
Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 665.17% and a negative net margin of 98.42%.
Institutional Trading of Vivos Therapeutics
Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vivos Therapeutics
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.