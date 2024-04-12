Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the March 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 750,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VYGR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $476.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.84. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. Analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 47,711 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 47,892 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,526,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

