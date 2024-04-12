Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 47.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,300,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30,160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 541,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,365,000 after buying an additional 539,570 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 560,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,195,000 after buying an additional 228,510 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 98.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,416,000 after acquiring an additional 212,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $265.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.65. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $166.43 and a 12-month high of $276.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.85.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

