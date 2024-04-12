Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.17

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.17 and traded as low as $1.36. Vuzix shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 556,743 shares changing hands.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Vuzix from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $89.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,575,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,334,000 after purchasing an additional 597,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vuzix by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,225,000 after buying an additional 569,860 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 17.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 185,856 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 139,469 shares during the period. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

