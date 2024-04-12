W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after buying an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

NYSE WRB opened at $82.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

