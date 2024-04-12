Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $63.04

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.04 and traded as low as $61.59. Weis Markets shares last traded at $62.15, with a volume of 51,724 shares changing hands.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weis Markets

Weis Markets Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.04.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 35.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weis Markets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMK. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 6,300.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

About Weis Markets

(Get Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.