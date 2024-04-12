Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1,412.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,062,000 after purchasing an additional 555,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 27.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,643,000 after buying an additional 96,046 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 310,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,009,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,036,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $90.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 141.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.64. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.25%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

