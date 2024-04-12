Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.56

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.56 and traded as low as $4.40. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 349,365 shares.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.36%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset High Income Fund II
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.