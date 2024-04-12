Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.56

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.56 and traded as low as $4.40. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 349,365 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 253.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 167,474 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after buying an additional 127,284 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 107.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 216,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 112,486 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

