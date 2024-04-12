Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the March 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 138,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust comprises 2.0% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of WHLRD opened at $15.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

