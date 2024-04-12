Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Short Interest Down 29.0% in March

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of WHLRP stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 817,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Featured Articles

