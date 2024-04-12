WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $46.59

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.59 and traded as high as $47.35. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $47.12, with a volume of 119,516 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1,462.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

