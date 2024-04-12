Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 563,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 86,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,210,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,942,000 after buying an additional 117,146 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $131.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 238.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.33. Wix.com has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Wix.com

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.