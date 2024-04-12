Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.83

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.83 and traded as low as $19.66. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 1,254,460 shares.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOPEY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $5,165,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $6,436,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $1,668,000.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

