WPP (LON:WPP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $732.81

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 732.81 ($9.27) and traded as high as GBX 773.80 ($9.79). WPP shares last traded at GBX 762.60 ($9.65), with a volume of 3,206,606 shares trading hands.

Get WPP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.66) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WPP from GBX 850 ($10.76) to GBX 890 ($11.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,005.83 ($12.73).

Get Our Latest Analysis on WPP

WPP Trading Up 1.0 %

WPP Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7,626.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 740.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 732.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.31) per share. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39,000.00%.

About WPP

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.