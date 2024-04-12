WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $732.81

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 732.81 ($9.27) and traded as high as GBX 773.80 ($9.79). WPP shares last traded at GBX 762.60 ($9.65), with a volume of 3,206,606 shares changing hands.

WPP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.76) to GBX 890 ($11.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.66) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,005.83 ($12.73).

The stock has a market cap of £8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,626.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 740.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 732.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 24.40 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. WPP’s payout ratio is 39,000.00%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

