WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.62

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.62 and traded as low as $12.16. WVS Financial shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 13,865 shares traded.

WVS Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62.

WVS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

