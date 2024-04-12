X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Share Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.93

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and traded as high as $23.98. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 4,164,047 shares.

Get X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund alerts:

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,438,000 after purchasing an additional 914,976 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 12.3% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 529,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 58,010 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 129,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 80,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,496 shares during the last quarter.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.