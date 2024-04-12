Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL opened at $53.49 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

