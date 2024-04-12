Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.46

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.46 and traded as low as $14.09. Yamato shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 236 shares trading hands.
Yamato Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46.
About Yamato
Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Business Unit, Corporate Business Unit, and Other segments. The Retail Business Unit segment provides small parcel delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Yamato
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Trading Halts Explained
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Yamato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.