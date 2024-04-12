Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.32 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 3.0 %

DAL opened at $47.63 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.