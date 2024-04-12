Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Holdings Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,746 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $91,760,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,308,000 after buying an additional 1,069,816 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at $36,695,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at $28,113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,513,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,468,000 after buying an additional 745,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 37.70%.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,364.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,866 shares in the company, valued at $49,200,155.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

