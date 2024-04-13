11,313 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,189,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 78.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 299,166 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 210.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,015,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 688,779 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 836.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 367,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,620,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 2.7 %

ELAN stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

