17,957 Shares in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of The Shyft Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,819,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,292,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 516.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 92,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 77,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 302,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 160,687 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.67. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $27.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.40 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.12%.

In other news, CEO John Albert Dunn bought 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,834. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

